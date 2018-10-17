Rockets win one, lose one on home ice

The Golden Rockets were able to win one against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Friday night, and took a loss against 100 Mile House Wranglers on Saturday.

The Golden Rockets were able to win one against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Friday night, and took a loss against 100 Mile House Wranglers on Saturday.

First responders were in the house on Friday night, and the game was dedicated to the many hard working men and women in the community that help keep Golden safe and healthy.

The first period featured high-octane playing by both teams, with the Nitehawks cinching the first goal. Before long, the Golden Rockets retaliated with a goal by Brandon Sime-Vivian. But, it was only a few seconds before the Nitehawks got another one in.

In the second period, the Golden Rockets were able to tie up the game once again by a goal from Colton Hutchinson, assisted by Sime-Vivian and Brett Benson. Before the end of the period, the Nitehawks got another goal in.

The Rockets worked hard in the third period, tying up the score once again with a goal by Jack Fairfield, from Louis Ferraro.

Continuing the momentum, Thomas Johnson scored the fourth and final goal of the night from Janson Pashniak and Sime-Vivian.

The Golden Rockets started out strong on Saturday night against the 100 Mile House Wranglers, getting two goals in on the visiting team before they were able to sink one. Dominic Turner scored the first goal from Ryley Egan and Bryce Trimmer, and Jayden Hendricks scored goal two from Alex Johnson and Sime-Vivian. Before the end of the period, the Wranglers got their first goal in.

In the second, only the Wranglers were able to get a goal in, tying up the score going into the third period. The Wranglers scored two goals in the final period, and the Rockets were unable to secure a win.

The Rockets play their next game in Castlegar against the Rebels on October 19, and play again in Nelson on October 20 against the Leafs. They play against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on October 21, before playing again in Golden against the Columbia Valley Rockies.