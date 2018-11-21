Rockets win back to back games

The Golden Rockets first took on the Castlegar Rebels on November 16 on home ice.

The first period remained scoreless, but the game got heated in the second. Terrell Vekved scored the first goal of the night against the Rebels with an assist from Colton Hutchinson and Brendan Sime-Vivian.

Soon after, they got one back on the Rockets, tying up the game. But, the Rockets didn’t let the score stay that way for very long, with Vekved scoring a second goal, unassisted, and gaining a power play in the last minute of the period. Dominic Turner scored the third and final goal of the second period, assisted by Bryce Trimmer and Jaden Callan.

The Rockets kept slaying the Rebels in the third period, with Jayden Hendricks scoring the fourth goal of the night, assisted by Callan, bringing the score up 4-1. Turner scored the fifth and final goal of the night, unassisted, and the Rockets claimed victory against the Rebels in a final score of 5-1 at the end of the third period.

The next night, November 17, the Rockets faced off against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats. The game was played in a tribute to Bill Henderson.

In the first period, Thomas Johnson scored the first goal with an assist from Sime-Vivian, and it was the only goal in the first period.

Into the second period, Colton Hutchinson scored the second goal from Jack Fairfield and Alex Johnson. The Thunder Cats retaliated with a goal, ending the second period 2-1 for the Rockets. Baker made some great saves in the third period, and the Rockets scored again in the final minute of play. The final goal of the game was scored bu Jacob Dewar from Hendricks, ending the game 3-1 for the Rockets.

The Golden Rockets also took on their alumni on Sunday morning in a fun match. Unfortunately, the Rockets were not able to keep their winning streak going, and lost the game in a shootout to the alumni in a 7-6 score, and a very fun game had by all.

Many of the Golden Rockets players had their parents in attendance over the weekend to watch their games. Parents were invited out onto the ice, where players gave their moms roses. Lucky the Husky mascot made an appearance at the game on November 17 to hand out candy and entertain the crowd.

The Golden Rockets’ next home game is against Spokane on November 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Golden Arena. The following day, they will travel to Fernie to take on the Ghostriders, and will be on the road travelling for away games until they return to Golden on December 8 to face off against the Fernie Ghostriders again.