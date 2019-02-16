Rockets shut out by Giants

It was Kelowna's second game in as many days against a top team in the West

In back to back nights, the Rockets played two of the best teams in the western conference of the WHL. The Rockets fell 2-0 to the Vancouver Giants Saturday night.

The Rockets kept pace with the B.C. division leaders, and had their chances with six power-plays, but Giants goalie David Tendeck played well stopping all 22 Kelowna shots, while having help as the Rockets put three well-placed shots off the post.

Kelowna faced a tough challenge taking on the Giants only a night after a tight 3-1 loss to Everett.

Kelowna sits in the third and final playoff position in the B.C. division still, but rivals Kamloops is only four points behind. The Rockets tough stretch of games continues after a break on Sunday. Kelowna travels to Victoria Feb. 18 for back to back games with the Royals, who sit 10 points ahead of the Rockets in the B.C. division.

