Rockets’ power-play lays a dud as Kelowna falls 4-1 to Kamloops

The Rockets get a shot at revenge Saturday night against the Blazers on home ice

The Rockets’ power-play faltered Friday night as the special teams unit couldn’t help Kelowna in a 4-1 loss to Kamloops.

In five man-advantages, the Rockets couldn’t find the back of the net as Kelowna’s power-play unit was out-played by the Blazers’ league-leading penalty-kill team. Matthew Wedman scored the Rockets’ lone goal and Kelowna will take on the Blazers again Saturday night in the second of back-to-back games.

Earlier on Friday marked the end of the Western Hockey League trade deadline. Kelowna made a few roster moves ahead of the deadline and had a mostly healthy roster, including the return of captain Nolan Foote, for the first time this year.

The Blazers ran off with Friday night’s win with a 3-0 lead to start, and Kelowna was unable to mount any comeback as the Rockets’ record moves to 21-16-1-2.

Roman Basran made 41 saves as the Rockets were out-shot 45-24.

Kelowna hosts Kamloops at Prospera Place at 7 p.m. tonight.

