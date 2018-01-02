Rockets’ Porter WHL goalie of the week

James Porter allowed just one goal and stopped 74 shots in two Kelowna Rockets’ victories last week.-Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot The Breeze

James Porter continues to impress in his rookie season in major junior hockey.

The rookie stopper for the Kelowna Rockets has been named the Western Hockey League’s goaltender of the week for the period ending Dec. 31.

In two starts last week, the 5-foot-11, 157-pound product of Bonners Ferry, Idaho posted a 0.48 goals against average, a .987 save ratio and one shutout

Last Wednesday, Porter stopped 46 of 47 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the visiting Kamloops Blazers. Two nights later, he turned aside all 28 shots in Kamloops for his second career shutout in a 3-0 win.

Porter, 17, is 15-5-2-0 this season with a 3.22 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

twitter.com