Rockets’ Porter CHL goalie of the week

Rockets rookie James Porter went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.95 goals against average last week.-Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

A day after being named the WHL’s goaltender of the week, James Porter has earned national recognition.

The Kelowna Rockets’ rookie was named Wednesday the Vaughn CHL Goaltender of the Week for the period ending Dec. 31.

Porter, 17, posted a 2-0-0-0 record including one shutout with a goals-against-average of 0.48 and save percentage of .987.

Porter made 74 saves in a home-and-home series win against the Kamloops Blazers helping the Rockets extend their winning-streak to five and improving their first place B.C. Division record to 23-11-2-1. Last Wednesday he stopped a career-high 46 shots and added four more saves in the shootout earning first star honours in the 2-1 victory at home.

In Kamloops on Friday, Porter was named second star with his second shutout of the season making 28 saves in the 3-0 victory over the Blazers. He was subsequently also named the WHL’s first star of the night following his shutout.

A 5-foot-11, 157-pound product of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Porter was chosen by the Rockets in the seventh round, 153rd overall, of the 2015 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

In 26 appearances this season he carries a 15-5-2-0 record with a goals-against-average of 3.22 and save percentage of .904. His two shutout victories have been recorded in a span of three games with the first coming December 16 before the holiday break with a 40-save performance in a 5-0 win over the Saskatoon Blades.

