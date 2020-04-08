Rockets’ Pavel Novak cracks central scouting list for upcoming NHL draft

Novak is ranked No. 85 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters

Pavel Novak of the Kelowna Rockets looks for a pass against the Red Deer Rebels at Prospera Place on Feb. 15, 2020 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets phenom Pavel Novak might just be selected in the upcoming NHL Draft after a stellar season that was cut short by COVID-19.

On Wednesday, April 8, NHL’s central scouting released its final list of the top North American skaters and goalies, as well as the top international skaters and goalies.

To no surprise, Novak cracked the list and is ranked 85th on central scouting’s final list of North American skaters. His ranking projects him to be a potential third-round selection at the NHL Draft in Montreal.

The 17-year-old Czech Republic product led the Rockets in points with 58 points (25 goals, 33 assists) in 55 games played. He also lead the team in goals and game-winning goals (5), and his eight power-play goals tied Nolan Foote for the team lead.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Kelowna Rockets?

Novak initially cracked the NHL Central Scouting 19-20 Preliminary Players To Watch List as a C rated prospect back in October. His “C” rating then meant that he was a potential fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round selection at NHL Draft in Montreal.

As he continued scoring his draft stock continued to rise, in January he was listed No. 89 in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings.

The date and location of the draft remain in question because of the coronavirus. It had been scheduled for Bell Centre in Montreal on June 26-27 but was postponed on March 25.

READ MORE: Rockets prospects named to BC Hockey’s All-Star teams

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor