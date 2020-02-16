Nolan Foote was drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 NHL Entry-Draft. (Contributed)

Rockets’ Nolan Foote traded to New Jersey Devils

The Devils acquired Foote and a 2020 first-round pick from the Lightning in exchange for Blake Coleman

  • Feb. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Kelowna Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote has been traded to the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils acquired Foote and a 2020 first-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Blake Coleman.

The first-round pick being sent to the New Jersey Devils was originally acquired by Tampa Bay in the J.T. Miller trade with the Vancouver Canucks last summer.

Foote has 15 goals and 33 points in 26 WHL games this season. In total, the 19-year-old has posted 83 goals and 171 points in 194 WHL career games. He could make his long-awaited return from injury on Monday night when the Kelowna Rockets host the Calgary Hitmen.

READ MORE: Rockets lose 3-2 to Rebels in close game

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Courtenay school beats top-ranked Ladysmith to reach AAA final
Next story
VIDEO: Langley athlete shoots hoops in Chicago

Just Posted

Most Read