Rockets lose, fight for playoff lives Saturday night

The Kelowna Rockets’ post-season could be decided Saturday night in their last game of the regular season.

After a tight 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants Friday night, the Rockets are now tied for third in the B.C. division with the Kamloops Blazers, and need a win and a little luck on Saturday night in order to take back the playoff spot.

Kelowna returns to home ice Saturday to host the Giants, and need a two-point outing to have a chance for the post season. Not only do the Rockets need the win, Kelowna also needs their biggest rivals the Blazers to not get two points in their last game of the season against the Prince George Cougars.

The Blazers were beaten by the Cougars Friday night in overtime, but still registered a single point to tie the Rockets’ point total. If the Rockets and Blazers remained tied at points after Saturday’s games, the two teams will play a tiebreaker game sometime next week.

Rockets’ goalie Roman Basran was the star for the Rockets Friday night. Basran stopped 29 of 31 shots and gave the Rockets a chance for a victory against the B.C. division-leading Giants.

Kelowna’s Kyle Crosbie scored the lone goal for the Rockets, but the Rockets only registered 18 total shots on net. The Giants capitalized on a power-play in the dying minutes of the third period to take the 2-1 win.

The Rockets face playoff elimination against the best team in the B.C. division Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

