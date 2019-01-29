Rockets host Thunderbirds Wednesday

The Kelowna Rockets aim build momentum Wednesday night when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds at Prospera Place. The Rockets look to make it two wins in a row after a shootout win over the Vancouver Giants on Jan. 27.

Kelowna defeated the B.C. Division-leading Giants in a 4-3 shootout win. Forward Conner Bruggen-Cate says that the team needs to continue the work ethic from Sunday heading into Wednesday night’s game.

“We just have to work hard for the full sixty minutes,” said Bruggen-Cate. “We have to put everything on net and test out their goaltender; our shots will eventually go in.”

Wednesday will be the final time that the two see each other during the regular season this year.

They’ve faced each other three times already this season. Seattle took the first two games: they defeated the Rockets 4-1 on Oct. 6 and 9-6 a couple of nights later at Prospera Place.

Kelowna last saw Seattle on Nov. 9 where they downed the Thunderbirds 3-1.

The Rockets still hold on to third place in the B.C. division with 44 points. As February marks the last two months of the WHL season, Kelowna will continue to fight towards a playoff berth.

