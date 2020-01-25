Rockets get healthy, snap streak with 3-2 win over T-Birds

Kelowna looks for more wins Saturday with the first of back-to-back games with Giants

The Kelowna Rockets are back in the win column.

After a 3-2 overtime victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night, the Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak with a large chunk of Kelowna’s regular starters all returning to the line-up for the much-needed win.

The Rockets were down 2-1 throughout the last half of the game, but thanks to a few former T-Birds now playing in a Rockets jersey, Kelowna was able to grab their first win since Jan. 5.

Kelowna’s Pavel Novak notched the first goal for the Rockets, his 17th of the season makes him the team’s leading scorer. Mark Liwiski, who was one of six Rockets returning from missed games due to injury or suspension, tied the game 2-2 with under two minutes left in the third period to force overtime.

Former T-Birds captain and new Rockets star Matthew Wedman scored the overtime winner against his former team with just over a minute left in the extra frame.

Goalie Cole Schwebius, also a former T-Bird, was stellar in between the posts making 30 saves.

Kelowna’s Kyle Topping returned from injury after almost two months sidelined. Trevor Wong, Sean Comrie and Kaeden Korczak all played valuable minutes in their returns.

Captain Nolan Foote remains out with an injury.

The Rockets will continue their three-game weekend stretch Saturday night with the first of two games against the Vancouver Giants.

Kelowna returns to Prospera Place Sunday night to wrap up the weekend.

