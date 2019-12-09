Rockets’ Foote joins Canada’s best at World Junior selection camp

Team Canada's first World Junior Championship is against the Americans on Dec. 27 in Prague, Czech Republic

The Kelowna Rockets will be without their captain for the next few weeks as Nolan Foote joins Team Canada’s World Junior selection camp.

Nolan joins a group of Canada’s best 31 junior players from the Canadian Hockey League and the NCAA for a selection camp in Oakville, ON from Dec. 9 to 12. If selected, Nolan will look to match his brother Cal who won gold with Canada at the World Junior Championships in 2018.

The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect is expected to fit into the middle of Team Canada’s forward depth chart. He was recognized as the best player in the Canada-Russia Junior Series earlier this year. He scored the shootout winner and stood out in both games after previously making a positive impression at the WJC Summer Showcase and even going back to last year’s Canada-Russia Series.

In 25 games this year Foote has 15 goals and 18 assists, ranking first on the team in goals and points.

This year’s tournament is being held in Prague, Czech Republic. Canada’s first game will be played on Dec. 26 when they take on the Americans at 1:00 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: Rockets extend point streak to eight games with shootout win over Blades

@Niftymittens14 daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.