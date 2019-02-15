Rockets drop close match to Everett Silvertips

The Rockets lose 3-1 to one of the WHL's best

The Kelowna Rockets came close against the second best team in the WHL Friday night, but the Everett Silvertips came away with a 3-1 win over the Rockets. The Rockets stuck with the Silvertips throughout the game, and had their chances, but they came close, said head coach Adam Foote.

Kelowna Rockets barely bested by Everett 3-1. Rockets had their chances said coach Adam Foote. #WHL @Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/5gkcLKoYRf — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) February 16, 2019

It was the first of two games for the Kelowna this weekend, with the Rockets taking on the B.C. division leading Vancouver Giants Saturday night.

