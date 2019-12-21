(Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets’ defenceman inks NHL rookie deal

Kaedan Korczak signed a entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights

Another Kelowna Rockets player has signed an entry-level deal in the NHL.

Kaedan Korczak inked the three-year rookie deal with the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The Knights picked the Rockets’ defenceman 41st overall at the 2019 NHL draft in June.

Korczak is the third Rockets player to sign the deal this year, following behind Nolan Foote and Dillon Hamaliuk.

The Saskatchewan product leads all Rockets defenceman with 28 points in 32 games this season. Korczak is already only five points back of last season’s 33 points total.

Kelowna will wrap up their holiday break Dec. 27.

