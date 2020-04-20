Rockets acquire Kope from Oil Kings

David Kope was drafted by the Oil Kings during the 8th round (No. 164) at the 2015 Bantam Draft. (Andy Devlin - Edmonton Oil Kings)

The Kelowna Rockets have made a splash ahead of Wednesdays WHL Bantam Draft.

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired forward David Kope from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for the Rockets fourth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft.

“With Dillon Hamaliuk signed by the San Jose Sharks, we aren’t sure if he will be assigned back here for the upcoming season,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“In order to add more depth, the opportunity to add another big body was there and we took advantage of it.”

The 6’4″, 173 pound forward appeared in 59 games for the Oil Kings this season, posting 37 points (13G, 24A), 24 penalty minutes and a +2 plus-minus rating.

Kope has played in 183 WHL regular-season games over the last three seasons, collecting 90 points (41G, 49A), 83 penalty minutes a -6 plus-minus rating.

The Edmonton, Alta. product was drafted by the Oil Kings during the 8th round (No. 164) at the 2015 Bantam Draft.

