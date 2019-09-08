‘Rock the Block’: Quesnel’s Gold Pain City Derby Girls host free skate

Event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lewis Drive rink

Jammers (stars on helmets) try to break through the pack of blockers at the Gold Pain City Derby Girls Gold Rush Rumble in 2018. Benoit Brummer photo

The Gold Pain City Derby Girls are hosting a free ‘Rock the Block’ skating event for the first time in Quesnel.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., the group will have skates available for use at the Lewis Drive outdoor rink.

“We are trying to promote the team, and we happen to have a whole bunch of extra skates,” said derby girl Shauna Wiwchar, who goes by Danger Bunny at the rink.

For those concerned about the ‘rock’ portion of the event, Wiwchar said not to worry, since there will be no contact allowed.

“Before you can go hitting people, you have to train them how to not get hurt,” she said, adding that there are minimum skills tests that players have to pass before they can bout.

“As much as it’s a contact sport, we don’t want anybody to get hurt.”

In roller derby, a bout is a game or match.

More derby-focused training will take place at the group’s “fresh meat” event, tentatively set for Sept. 17, where new skaters will be invited to explore the sport and consider joining the league.

While the group has not changed their name, Wiwchar said they are now an adult co-ed league, so both women and men are welcome.

“It’s really a great community of people,” she said.

“We’re so inclusive and so helpful to each other, and it’s just really a wonderful group of people to get involved with.”

At the Sept. 15 event, Wiwchar’s band Danger and the Derbs is where the ‘rock’ will come in to play.

Starting at 2 p.m., the band will be playing covers and originals at the rink as people enjoy the skate.

There will also be a barbecue with hot dogs and soda.

Since the rink is not covered, the event will be weather-dependent.