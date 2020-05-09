Rock climbing group receives $30,000 grant to help purchase land in Castlegar

The Association of West Kootenay Rock Climbers has been raising funds to buy Waterline for over year

Climbers across the West Kootenay can rejoice once again.

The Association of West Kootenay Rock Climbers (TAWKROC) has received a $30,000 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust to help purchase a popular rock climbing spot known as Waterline in Castlegar.

In 2018, a Nelson couple bought an 80-acre property uphill from Kinnaird School in the Waterline area.

After, TAWKROC sent a letter of intent to the couple to buy a 10-acre subdivided portion of the property where Waterline is located.

While the grant only covers a portion of the property costs, TAWKROC has also received $5,000 from the Alpine Club of Canada, $3,000 from the Cube Climbing Centre and thousands of dollars worth of smaller donations to help purchase the property.

In a statement at the TAWKROC annual general meeting, president Vince Hempsall said there is only one more barrier to overcome before the property can be purchased.

“The legal documents are drawn up and once the current owner finalizes things with the city of Castlegar, which shouldn’t take long, we will be able to move ahead with buying Waterline so we can climb there,” said Hempsall.

Over the next year, TAWKROC hopes to get a signage and waiver form created for rock climbing users in Waterline.

TAWKROC said it would also like to eventually have a kiosk, signage for ethics, garbage and outhouses at Waterline.

Climbers are asked not to visit the Waterline area for the time being to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

In 2018, TAWKROC celebrated another huge accomplishment after completing the purchase of a popular rock climbing spot called Kinnaird Bluffs near Castlegar.

