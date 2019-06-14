Roaring 20s sets the tone for golf tournament

Hirsch Creek Golf and Winter Club hummed with activity last weekend for the running of the highly successful His ‘n Hers Golf Tournament.
The club hosted 65 couples from Kitimat and surrounding towns in Northern B.C., including Terrace, Prince Rupert, Smithers, Houston and as far away as Vernon, Calgary, Vancouver Island, and even Saskatchewan!
The event was played in the spirit of the ‘Roaring 20’s’ that saw a number of amazing costumes and a fun theme for the event. The flights were named Grifters, Coppers and Prohibition instead of the usual A, B and C.
On Friday, May 31, members, guests and visitors played a practice round, enjoyed dinner and some entertaining Music Trivia to kick off the weekend. The music continued throughout the day on Saturday during the first round of golf.
The day ended with dinner and live music by Kitimat’s very own ‘Strange Ways’ lead by Paul Cabral and Garry Silva with Andrew Swan on bass and Peter Desousa on drums. They rocked the house!
Sunday morning breakfast was followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start and a second buffet following the golf.
The results from the two days of golf were as follows:
Saturday on course competitions
Ladies Longest Drive Hole #10 was Lorraine Half from Houston
Ladies Closest to the Pin #8 was Rose Holkestad from Prince Rupert
Men’s Longest Drive Hole #1 was Dillan Kerbrat from HCGWC
Men’s Closest to the Pin Hole #13 was Steve Venman from HCGWC
Two Shot Longest Drive Hole #18 – Diane Pritchard and George Wesley from Skeena Valley.
Sunday on course competitions
Ladies Longest Drive – Hole #1 was Michelle McMenamon from HCGWC
Ladies Closest to the Pin #6 was Trish Martin from HCGWC
Men’s Longest Drive – Hole #10 – Stickman – Geoff Trousil from HCGWC
Men’s Closest to the Pin – Hole #6 was Rod Szydlik from Willow Grove
Two Shot Longest Drive – Hole #1 was Racquel Gomes and Nelson Almeida from HCGWC
Overall Gross Champions
Dylan Kerbrat/Chalaine Hannah from HCGWC – 152
Overall Net Champions
Roger and Kathryn Harris from Skeena Valley – 125
Winners by flight:
Grifters
1st low gross – Steve Venman/ Barb Thomas – 155 on a countback
2nd low gross – Brian and Rose Holkestad (Pr. Rupert) – 155
3rd low gross – Charlotte Nicholson/Denys Baldock – 172 on a countback
4th low gross – Raquel Gomes/Nelson Almeida – 172
1st low net – Bill Blair/Nancy Tormene – 128 on a countback
2nd low net – Jeff Trousil/Lori Ann Seppala – 128
3rd low net – Diane Pritchard/George Wesley (Terr) – 136 on a countback
4th low net – Alonzo and Ann Slaney (Houston) – 136
Coppers
1st low gross – Steve and Gwen Sheasgreen – 180
2nd low gross – Carl Gable/Donna McMenamon – 182
3rd low gross – Gene Kerbrat/Barb Pottinger – 185
4th low gross – Mike and Heather Masch – 188
1st low net – Tim and Trish Martin – 128
2nd low net – Heikki Justilla/Bonnie Donaldson – 132
3rd low net – Pierre Butz/Lynn Hale -(Smithers) – 134
4th low net – Aaron Singh/Misty Thomas – 135
Prohibition
1st low gross – James Alderman/Joanne Hauki – 192
2nd low gross – Joe Pacheco/Dorit Lindner – 196
3rd low gross – Art Emmerson/Cherie Seppala – 198
4th low gross – Russ and Chris Giraldi – 202
1st low net – Harold and Janice Milne (Vernon) – 134
2nd low net – Jeff and Melissa Baker – 135
3rd low net – Anders and Amy Gignac (Sask) – 138 on a countback
4th low net – Shaun Boomars/Fatima Reynolds – 138