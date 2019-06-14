Roaring 20s sets the tone for golf tournament

As the theme was the Roaring 20â€™s Jackie Mauer and Mike Roney from Houston dressed the part. (Photo supplied)

Hirsch Creek Golf and Winter Club hummed with activity last weekend for the running of the highly successful His ‘n Hers Golf Tournament.

The club hosted 65 couples from Kitimat and surrounding towns in Northern B.C., including Terrace, Prince Rupert, Smithers, Houston and as far away as Vernon, Calgary, Vancouver Island, and even Saskatchewan!

The event was played in the spirit of the ‘Roaring 20’s’ that saw a number of amazing costumes and a fun theme for the event. The flights were named Grifters, Coppers and Prohibition instead of the usual A, B and C.

On Friday, May 31, members, guests and visitors played a practice round, enjoyed dinner and some entertaining Music Trivia to kick off the weekend. The music continued throughout the day on Saturday during the first round of golf.

The day ended with dinner and live music by Kitimat’s very own ‘Strange Ways’ lead by Paul Cabral and Garry Silva with Andrew Swan on bass and Peter Desousa on drums. They rocked the house!

Sunday morning breakfast was followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start and a second buffet following the golf.

The results from the two days of golf were as follows:

Saturday on course competitions

Ladies Longest Drive Hole #10 was Lorraine Half from Houston

Ladies Closest to the Pin #8 was Rose Holkestad from Prince Rupert

Men’s Longest Drive Hole #1 was Dillan Kerbrat from HCGWC

Men’s Closest to the Pin Hole #13 was Steve Venman from HCGWC

Two Shot Longest Drive Hole #18 – Diane Pritchard and George Wesley from Skeena Valley.

Sunday on course competitions

Ladies Longest Drive – Hole #1 was Michelle McMenamon from HCGWC

Ladies Closest to the Pin #6 was Trish Martin from HCGWC

Men’s Longest Drive – Hole #10 – Stickman – Geoff Trousil from HCGWC

Men’s Closest to the Pin – Hole #6 was Rod Szydlik from Willow Grove

Two Shot Longest Drive – Hole #1 was Racquel Gomes and Nelson Almeida from HCGWC

Overall Gross Champions

Dylan Kerbrat/Chalaine Hannah from HCGWC – 152

Overall Net Champions

Roger and Kathryn Harris from Skeena Valley – 125

Winners by flight:

Grifters

1st low gross – Steve Venman/ Barb Thomas – 155 on a countback

2nd low gross – Brian and Rose Holkestad (Pr. Rupert) – 155

3rd low gross – Charlotte Nicholson/Denys Baldock – 172 on a countback

4th low gross – Raquel Gomes/Nelson Almeida – 172

1st low net – Bill Blair/Nancy Tormene – 128 on a countback

2nd low net – Jeff Trousil/Lori Ann Seppala – 128

3rd low net – Diane Pritchard/George Wesley (Terr) – 136 on a countback

4th low net – Alonzo and Ann Slaney (Houston) – 136

Coppers

1st low gross – Steve and Gwen Sheasgreen – 180

2nd low gross – Carl Gable/Donna McMenamon – 182

3rd low gross – Gene Kerbrat/Barb Pottinger – 185

4th low gross – Mike and Heather Masch – 188

1st low net – Tim and Trish Martin – 128

2nd low net – Heikki Justilla/Bonnie Donaldson – 132

3rd low net – Pierre Butz/Lynn Hale -(Smithers) – 134

4th low net – Aaron Singh/Misty Thomas – 135

Prohibition

1st low gross – James Alderman/Joanne Hauki – 192

2nd low gross – Joe Pacheco/Dorit Lindner – 196

3rd low gross – Art Emmerson/Cherie Seppala – 198

4th low gross – Russ and Chris Giraldi – 202

1st low net – Harold and Janice Milne (Vernon) – 134

2nd low net – Jeff and Melissa Baker – 135

3rd low net – Anders and Amy Gignac (Sask) – 138 on a countback

4th low net – Shaun Boomars/Fatima Reynolds – 138