Roadrunners take Hatley Castle by storm

The Island Road Running Series continued last weekend with its third instalment, the iconic Hatley Castle 8k. The race takes place on the grounds of Royal Roads in Victoria, and despite its length it is one of the hardest races in the series. With steep climbs and descents, and significant sections of gravel trail as the course winds around the castle, the race challenges the determination of all competitors.

The top local runner was Keith Wakelin finishing in 33:46 to win the M60-64 age group. Hot on his heels was Derek Brenchley, who ran 33:55 to place third in the same category. Also close behind was Wayne Crowe, finishing in 35:23 to take fifth in the same category. The top local woman was Aislinn Deenihan, who ran 34:27 for third place in her category.

There were many other great performance by Comox Valley Road Runners. Steve Blacklock ran 40:08 to place 10th in his category. Right behind him was Hudson Webster, who placed sixth in his category in 40:19. Laura Wyatt ran well to place eighth in her category. Brailyn Webster continued to show her strength in her category, taking third place, while Deborah Webster took seventh place in her category. Sam Knowles and Cindy Blackmore ran strongly to finish eighth and 11th in their respective categories. And Mike Mesford and Tom Munro both placed fifth in their categories. For full results go to racedaytiming.ca

Don’t forget to check out CVRR local races on the Comox Valley race weekend, March 23 and 24. First, on the 23rd, is the CVRR 5k Fun Run. This event is the culmination of the 5km running clinic, but is also open to the public. This is followed by the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon on the 24th.

Register at cvrr.ca