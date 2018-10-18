Roadrunners post big win over Centennial

Mission football team now tied for second place in Eastern conference

The Mission Roadrunners senior varsity football team got back on the winning track on Friday night, with a dominant 42-7 win over the Centennial Centaurs in Coquitlam.

The club piled up 36 points in the first half to cruise to the win.

Roadrunners running back Keegan Royal collected 143 yards rushing and three touchdowns, with rusher Alex Bolland adding 87 yards and one major.

Mission free safety Andrew Armstrong had a strong game defensively, grabbing two interceptions, including one that the Grade 11 student converted into a 20-yard pick-six. Cody McMahon recorded six tackles and one sack, while Taylor Fleming had a team-high seven tackles.

The Roadrunners improve to a record of 3-1, and they are tied for second in the AAA’s Eastern conference.

The club next hosts the Kelowna Owls (1-3) at Mission Field on Saturday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m.

Mission then hosts the top-ranked Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers (4-0), in what could be a showdown for first place in the conference. That game is set for Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

The Mission junior varsity team fell 36-0 to Carson Graham in the team’s final exhibition game on Oct. 10. The juniors then continued their regular season on Thursday afternoon, but results were not available at press time.

The team sits in fourth place in the AAA Central conference with a record of 0-1. The juniors next host the Abbotsford Panthers on Oct. 25 at 3:45 p.m.

For more on the teams, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.