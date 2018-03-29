River Kings miss shot at Coy Cup

The Terrace River Kings lost their third Coy Cup game tonight, 0-8 to the Dawson Creek Canucks.
The disappointing defeat followed a Tuesday-night 5-6 loss to Williams Lake Stampeders, and a Wednesday 3-7 to Kelowna Sparta.
That puts the boys back on the road, falling short of the coveted Coy Cup for the fifth year in a row — taking silver for the first three consecutive years and bronze in Whitehorse last season.
The River Kings won the CIHL regular season and playoffs for the first time this year to earn a spot in the Coy Cup.
The Senior Men’s AA provincial championship wraps up the season for the team until next fall.
