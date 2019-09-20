Riva, Belanger win closing tournament

Comox Golf Club Thursday night ladies closing tournament:
Low gross winner: Nancy Riva. 42
Low net winner: Pat Belanger. 35
Fewest #putts: Riva. 13
Longest putt #3 hole: Sue Leakey
Longest putt #8 hole: Jacynthe Tremblay
Chip ins: Patti Harris
