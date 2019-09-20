Riva, Belanger win closing tournament

Thursday night committee, from left: Gloria Grieve, Sue Leakey and Karen Vanetta. At right is low gross winner Nancy Riva.

Comox Golf Club Thursday night ladies closing tournament:

Low gross winner: Nancy Riva. 42

Low net winner: Pat Belanger. 35

Fewest #putts: Riva. 13

Longest putt #3 hole: Sue Leakey

Longest putt #8 hole: Jacynthe Tremblay

Chip ins: Patti Harris

