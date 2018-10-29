Riptide girls teams win, draw

Last weekend, the U15 Riptide girls played in Victoria against the U16 Saanich squad, which was seeking redemption. At their last meeting, the younger team sneaked in a win in the dying minutes.

The game started off slow for the U15s. They were beat to most of the 50/50 balls and couldn’t find a way past Saanich’s back line. Saanich had most of the possession during the game and at the half it was 2-0 for Saanich.

The second half was different. At minute 48, striker Kassi Ackinclose potted her sixth goal of the season to bridge the gap. As play continued, Saanich countered with another goal to take an early 3-1 lead in the second half. At minute 54, attacking midfielder Jessica Postle found herself just outside the 18 yard box and chipped a perfectly placed ball in the back of the net to again close the gap to make it 3-2 for Saanich.

Riptide pressed and were rewarded with another goal from Kassi to tie the game. At minute 60, Kassi again made a brilliant header from outside winger Katie Anderson to have the first lead of the game 4-3, and Kassi’s first hat-trick of the season. The fans/drum/cow bell were ecstatic.

As time continued, Saanich was awarded with a penalty kick at minute 79 and made no mistake. The game ended 4-4.

The coaches would like to send out a special call out to Kailena Krutzmann for her outstanding efforts on the back line. Due to injuries, she stepped into a position that she does not normally play and did a brilliant job. Kudos also to Kassi for not only her hat-trick, but her persistence to keep battling.

The U18 girls kept their unbeaten streak to open the season with a convincing 7-0 win over Gorge/Lakehill. Challenged to start well, the girls scored at the three minute mark. Sidney Elliot (Powell River) headed in a cross from Molly Keyes (Comox). The girls continued strong finishing the first half with a 4-0 lead. Gorge/Lakehill started the second half strong, but the girls held and worked hard to score three late goals. Goal-scorers where Elliot (Powell River) 2, Camryn Cline (Powell River) 2, Taylor Kinley (Powell River) 2 and Abby Duncan (Comox) 1. Strong performance by strikers Camryn and Taylor, and Maddy Stevens in midfield. The highlight was Taylor’s 30-metre free kick to the top left corner.