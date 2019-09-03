Riptide coach experiences training in France

During a coaching excursion to France, Shel Brodsgaard caught a glimpse of training sessions conducted at one of the world's top professional soccer clubs.

Shel Brodsgaard is pictured with Canadian players during a guest coaching excursion in France. Photo supplied

The head of the Upper Island Riptide soccer program was selected by Generation Adidas to be a guest coach Aug. 17-26 in Lyon, France. The trip included six training sessions with coaches at Olympique Lyonnais, two friendly games, and a professional game between Marseilles and Lyon.

“For myself, it was a window into one of the top professional clubs in the female game in the world,” he said. “I was able to document all of the training on video, which has already been shared with the Riptide coaches.”

Brodsgaard plans to translate information from training sessions into a soccer graphics program.

“The trip provided an opportunity to learn new ideas, as well as affirm that you are moving in the right direction with your own program.”

Sixteen Canadian girls born 2003/2004 — including seven from B.C. — also made the trip. The Canadian team lost 6-0 in a game against the Olympique Lyonnais Under-19 team.

“Our girls were impressed by the talent level and organization of the local team,” Brodsgaard said.