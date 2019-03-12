Rigsby’s team wins in Texas

Abigail Rigsby, right, and the Oklahoma Christian women’s golf team poses with the Midwestern State Invitational trophy. Photo supplied

Abigail Rigsby and the Oklahoma Christian Eagles opened their spring golf season by winning the team title, Tuesday at the Midwestern State Invitational at Wichita Falls, Texas.

Rigsby is the tournament’s defending champion. The junior from Courtenay tied for fourth in the 78-woman field with a two-day total of 153 (75, 78).

She was one of three OC golfers to place in the top 10. The Eagles won by 16 strokes over Cameron University.

The tournament win was the second this season for OC, which began the fall campaign by winning the Northeastern State Women’s Classic.

Rigsby’s team is back in action Monday and Tuesday in the Hillcat Classic, hosted by Rogers State at the Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso, Okla. OC is the defending team champion in that tournament.