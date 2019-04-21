Riggins, Davies top age group at Bazan Bay 5k

Oceanside Running Club Association is gearing up for its annual event - Mother's Day 10k run and 5K run/walk on May 12.

The final race of the Vancouver Island Race Series, the Bazan Bay 5k had over 470 runners. — Lois DeEll photo

Oceanside Running Club Association is gearing up for its annual event — Mother’s Day 10k run and 5K run/walk on May 12.

You don’t have to be a mother to enter. The popular event draws runners of all ages and gender.

Registration is now open with the deadline set on May 9. It costs $30 to enter. You can register online at www.http://raceroster.com or pay $40 in cash or cheque on race day.

The 10K run is a scenic course, part road and part trail, that winds through Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park and along the beautiful oceanfront. This is the course to pick if you are a competitive or recreational runner.

The 5K run/walk is back by popular request and loops through the Englishman River Estuary (road and trail). This is the course to pick if you want to take more time, enjoy a shorter course or are a new runner looking for a personal goal. It’s also suitable for walkers or if you will be pushing a baby buggy/stroller.

Registrants are reminded that for safety, no dogs, bicycles, roller blades, headphones or earbuds are permitted on either course.

Meanwhile, ORCA members took part in the Bazan Bay 5K on April 14, the final event of the Vancouver Island Race Series.

Jill Davies and Terry Riggins won their respective age groups.

Riggins took first place in the men’s 70-74 with a time of 22 minutes and 41 seconds. Davies finished first in the women’s 75-79 in a time of 30:33.

Davies ended up in first place in her age-group as well as placing first overall with the highest individual standings in her age group. Andrew Russell and Catrin Jones won the overall male and female standings.

The Bazan Bay 5K was won by Martin Sobey in 14:56. A fast time on the flat out and back course, but not quite good enough to break the course record of 14:12 set by Geoff Martinson in 2014. Second was Aiden Longcroft-Harris (15:07) and third was Vikes athlete Jonathan Toombs, finishing just three seconds behind in 15:10. Top male master was James Richardson with a time of 16:23.

Julia Tschanz notched up her third win in the Island Series hitting the tape in 17:26. She also won Hatley Castle 8K and Sooke 10K. Second was Caitlin Vail (17:44) and third was Caitlin Mann, finishing in 17:50. Top female master was Melanie McQuaid who finished in 18:14.

Russell completed five races out of the eight in the Island Series, winning Cedar 12K and Sooke 10K. A former triathlete, he mixes his training between road and trail and will next run the TC10K on April 28. Felipe Edora won the male masters series title.

Jones, who was crowned overall champion last year, also completed the necessary five races to qualify for the awards and won Cobble Hill 10K and Cedar 12K. She also won the female masters title.

She is training for the iconic Comrades 90K ultra marathon in June in South Africa.

“It has been a very successful Island Race Series. Many of the races had higher registration and finisher totals than last year, which is very gratifying when you see all of the other races out there,” said Louise Hodgson-Jones, general manager of VIRA.

— NEWS Staff