Ridge Meadows softball hosts open house

Jan. 7 event introduces new players to the sport

Ridge Meadows Minor Softball is hosting an open house on Jan. 7 to introduce new players to the game.

The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the warehouse facility where the association hosts indoor training. It is located at unit No. 7 – 23382 River Rd.

Softball open house

Newcomers are invited to “come and see what the great game of softball is all about.”

There will be skills stations where kids can try hitting, throwing, fielding and sliding.

Returning players can attend to take part in used equipment trade-ins on the same day, or register for the coming season.