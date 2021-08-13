Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association to host 2022 U13 provincial championships

Selections for the U13 team, which would be entered in the provincial championship, will take place in September this year. (The News files)

The Tier 1 BC-wide games will bring in tourist dollars to the community

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association will be hosting the 2022 U13 Tier 1 BC Hockey Provincial Championships. The club’s general manager Jordan Emmerson spoke with The News, to express what it means to be selected to host this provincial championship.

“It is an opportunity for us to showcase our athletes and forge partnerships within the community. The best of U13 teams from all over the province will come to Maple Ridge. It will be a great opportunity for our U13 team, as well as the junior teams to see what they would be working towards,” said Emmerson.

In a social media post, the minor hockey association announced, “Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey is proud to have been selected to host the 2022 U13 Tier 1 BC Hockey Provincial Championships! More information to follow as well as opportunities to sponsor the event.”

Emmerson explained that this championship hosting opportunity would require local sponsors, partnerships with local restaurants, banquets, etc. to make it successful.

“This will be an opportunity for our community, all of which has been hit hard due to the pandemic. This will bring in tourist dollars through the different events around the championships, and will give our local shops and restaurants a chance to thrive,” he said.

“We are just excited to start working with the community not just for this championship but to forge some long-term relationships.”

The championship dates are not set in stone yet however, it usually takes place in the first of Spring so the community can expect to see the championship being hosted in the second and third week of March.

“This is great especially after kids not being able to play for the past year, to be able to give this opportunity to our members is a great feeling,” Emmerson said.

