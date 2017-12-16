Ridge Flames blast Mission City Outlaws 6-0

Sniper Halen Cordoni enjoyed a hat trick and five-point night as the Ridge Meadows Flames blasted the Mission City Outlaws 6-0 on Friday night in Maple Ridge in junior B hockey action.

The Pitt Meadows product now has 19 goals and 30 points in just 20 games, after he started the season playing Junior A in Ontario, then returned for a fourth season with his hometown Flames.

Cameron Kovesdi also continues to produce, as he had a two goals and an assist in the game, while Nic Georgeopoulos also scored. Team captain Andrew Strelezki had three assists on the night, and both Taylor Seganfreddo and Jonah Lige had two helpers each.

All-star goaltender Paul Tucek would have got the shutout, after stopping all 20 shots he faced. But he left the game early after a fight with four minutes left, and shared the shutout with Cooper Anderson, who stopped two shots in relief.

There were seven players ejected late in the third after fights and game misconducts.

The Flames peppered Maple Ridge’s own Matt Trulsen in the Mission net, firing a bruising 52 shots at him.

Ridge faces a tough test against the virtually unbeatable Delta Ice Hawks (25-2-0-1) on Tuesday night at the Ladner Leisure Centre.

Their next home game will then be a holiday rematch, hosting the Hawks on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.