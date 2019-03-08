Rick Hansen, Abbotsford Christian fall in quarter-finals

Day two of the B.C. senior boys high school basketball provincials at the Langley Events Centre proved to be the end of the championship line for both the Rick Hansen Hurricanes and the Abbotsford Christian School Knights.

The local teams both posted wins on Wednesday’s day one, but for the Hurricanes they ran into a strong team in the 3A’s second ranked Vernon Panthers.

Vernon defeated Hansen 66-57 in the game, but it took a 25-point fourth quarter for the Panthers to knock off the Hurricanes. Hansen’s Gurkaran Mangat was a force, collecting 20 points and 14 rebounds in a losing cause.

Not the outcome we wanted, but the guys worked hard and gave themselves a chance. Vernon went on the last run in a back and forth tough battle. Big credit to their team and coaches! I hope the character building lessons my team has learned in our time together serve them well! — Hansen Sr. Boys Basketball (@hansen_bball) March 8, 2019

Hansen moves over to the consolation bracket, and next take on Argyle today (Friday) at 8:45 p.m. The best the Hurricanes can hope to finish now is fifth overall.

It was a similar story for the Knights, who actually entered Thursday’s game as the higher ranked team, as the 11th-seeded ACS team took on the 12th ranked Sa-Hali Sabres. The Kamloops school knocked off the fifth-ranked King George team on Wednesday, and continued its Cinderella run with a 68-59 win over the Knights.

Final: Sa-Hali defeats Abbotsford Christian 68-59 — BC 2A Boys Basketball (@BC2ABoysBBall) March 8, 2019

ACS moves over to the consolation bracket and next takes on Westsyde today at 3:30 p.m. The best the Knights can hope to finish now is fifth overall.

The W.J. Mouat Hawks continue play in the consolation bracket, and next take on Kitsilano today at 5:15 p.m. The best the Hawks can finish in the 4A conference is ninth overall.

Over in the 3A tournament, the Robert Bateman Timberwolves take on Reynolds today at 10:15 a.m. The Wolves can finish as high as 13th if they win their final two games.

For more on all the tournaments, visit bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.