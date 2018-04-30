Reynolds top the table heading into Ryan Cup city playoffs

The undefeated Reynolds Roadrunners soccer girls soccer team established themselves as the class of the Lower Island AAA high school level with a 4-0 win against the Oak Bay Breakers on Thursday at the Braefoot Turf.
Reynolds go into Thursday’s Ryan Cup quarterfinals as a key contender having won all five games without giving up a goal.
Annie Kind, Ballantyne McCallum and Cecilia Way (two) scored for Reynolds on Tuesday.
The Roadrunners have outscored their Lower Island opponents 19-0. Only the Stelly’s Stingers (2-2-1) managed to give up one goal while Oak Bay now falls to 3-1.