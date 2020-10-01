Revolving door keeps turning in Cowichan Capitals hockey ops department as Geoff Grimwood resigns

The BCHL club had its head coach/GM resign suddenly Thursday, citing a rift with ownership

The Cowichan Capitals are once again looking for a hockey boss following the sudden departure of Geoff Grimwood.

Grimwood resigned Thursday afternoon, taking a pretty big shot at owner Ray Zhang on his way out the door.

“Effective today I have resigned my position of general manager/head coach over ethical and philosophical differences with ownership,” Grimwood said. “I have certain values that guide how I coach. I no longer felt comfortable continuing in this situation. I truly enjoyed my time with the players, staff, Team Governor Shari Paterson, and wish the Cowichan Valley Capitals and its supporters all the best.”

What’s particularly interesting is that quote from Grimwood appeared on the Capitals’ own website.

Grimwood was only hired in May, taking over for Mike Vandekamp, who lasted two seasons before leaving to take over the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Grande Prairie Storm.

Brian Passmore has been named interim head coach and general manager for the Caps. He coached the team during a dismal 2017-18 BCHL season when they finished 17th in the 17 team league with 10 wins in 58 outings.

