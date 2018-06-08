Revelstoke swimmer qualifies for national swim teams

James LeBuke, 16, continues to climb the national swimming ladder, as he was recently chosen to the National Youth Development Swim Team.

James LeBuke, 16, continues to climb the national swimming ladder, as he was recently chosen to the National Youth Development Swim Team.

The Team recently competed at the Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet in Vancouver as Team Canada, where the competition included Olympic medalists and world record holders Ryan Lotche and Caleb Dressel.

LeBuke posted good swims including a 9th place finish in the 100m breaststroke, in a very competitive international field.

LeBuke was the fastest Canadian Team member in the 50 metre freestyle, beating two long time Canadian Junior Team members in the process.

LeBuke was also recently chosen to the Canadian National Swimming ID Team.

The National ID Team provides Canada’s identified swimmers to develop opportunities to establish the will, attitude and skills required to race to the podium at the senior international level.

Being Named to the Swim Canada ID Team, means that LeBuke has been identified by Swim Canada as an athlete with the potential for high performance at the national and international level.

LeBuke will continue to train throughout the summer with fellow Revelstoke teammate, Hunter Stewardson, as they both get ready for the Canadian Pan Pacific swimming Trials and Canadian Junior Swimming Championships in July.