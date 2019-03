The year end show was last week

Lauryn Kline and Ava Lussier skated Side by Side during last Thursday’s performance. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Figure Skating Club performed its year-end show Dream World last week.

The show featured everyone from the beginners as hound dogs chasing bubbles, to the advanced skaters, who performed their solos.

It was a magical, dreamlike event.

