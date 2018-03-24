The Revelstoke Pee Wee team poses with their banner at provincials. Back left: Loucious Cadieux, Braxton Gulliford, Cameron Norrie, and Kurtis Kinoshita; Back right: Hunter Fuoco, Dominick Braun, Evan Tsadilas, Sacha Munro, Tegan Abbott, Thomas MacDonald and Ryan Howe; Front: Joseph Jankowski, Sawyer Grimm, Thomas Campbell, Cormac Clowater, and Zach Veninsky (Submitted)

Revelstoke Pee Wee team earns bronze at BC Hockey Provincials

Finished five-day tournament with 3-2 record

  • Mar. 24, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

By Stacey Grimm, Team Manager

The Revelstoke Pee Wee team travelled to Invermere for hockey provincials March 18-23, 2018.

During the five days of hockey games, this team of 10 to 13-year-olds from Revelstoke, Golden, Nakusp and Sicamous showed that they could work together to achieve a common goal.

RELATED: Pee Wee hockey team heading to provincial championships

Revelstoke’s first game against Fort Nelson was a solid 10-0 win with scoring from a variety of players. The second day of provincials saw successes against the Vancouver Thunderbirds (7-3) and Windermere Valley (9-2).

On the third day of provincials, Revelstoke was unable to capitalize on some five-on-three chances while playing Vanderhoof, so took an 8-4 loss.

RELATED: Revelstoke Pee Wees in medal hunt at provincials

The next morning, in an 8 a.m. game against Kimberley, Revelstoke also fell short with a 7-1 loss.

Kimberley and Vanderhoof went on to play the final game of the tournament with Kimberley victorious in a 7-0 win over Vanderhoof. Coaches and parents are proud of the team’s performance. The players had a fun-filled week and will have many great team memories from this experience.

The team would like to thank the many businesses and individuals who supported us on our journey.

Previous story
Wrestlers will rock the ring this weekend in Nanaimo
Next story
Trail Smoke Eaters double up Penticton Vees, even series

Just Posted

Feel to Heal Conference at Canim Lake Band

  • 15 hours ago

 

Revelstoke Pee Wee team earns bronze at BC Hockey Provincials

  • 15 hours ago

 

Ballet Hispanico brings three distinct voices to Royal Theatre stage

  • 15 hours ago

 

Free sandbags in Enderby

 

Most Read