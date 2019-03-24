Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club back from most successful nationals yet

Revelstoke sent sixteen athletes to the eight day Nordic Skiing championships in Gatineau, Quebec eariler this month.

Close to 900 nordic skiers from across Canada, the Eastern U.S.A., and Norway, were faced with a variety of weather conditions from cold, frozen tracks to warm slushy trails.

The weather did not dampen the spirits or the competitiveness of the athletes.

Head coach Matt Smider, lead the skiers while a group of coaches, wax technicians and cheer leaders also made the trip.

Revelstoke’s distinctive, bright red race suits were a presence all week.

Despite our small town’s population, they stood tall amongst other clubs in the nation. Based on individual results the team scored sixth overall and third in the country in the Junior category (ages 15-20) out of the 61 teams who participated in the event.

Skiers competed in four races to determine their aggregate placing amongst other racers of the same age. Races included a short distance interval start classic race where skiers started at 15 second intervals, a pursuit skate race that saw skiers start according to their finish in their previous race, a skate sprint race where groups of six skiers raced against each other over a short technical course to determine who would advance to the finals, and finally a long distance mass start classic race that had large groups of racers starting together to determine a winner.

Revelstoke National Championships Aggregate Results:

1st Alexandra Luxmoore

1st Beth Granstrom

5th Elizabeth Elliott

6th Kolibri Drobish

6th Jacyln Elliott

8th Emily MacLeod

13th Rebecca Brosch

16th Erik Brosch

16th Nelson Luxmoore

16th Gina Cinelli

16th Francesco Morrone

23rd Elliot Wilson (participated in one race)

24th Zoe Larson

37th Arianna Morrone

Cedar Cameron-Harding who participated in her first nationals rounded out the Revelstoke contingent.

Perhaps the most enjoyable event during the National Championships was the team relay where groups of two skiers took turns negotiating a technical 1 km classic course to determine the fastest teams.

Revelstoke placings:

6th- 100 per cent Klister Coverage – Alexandra Luxmoore and Kolibri Drobish

13th- Chicks on Sticks – Emily MacLeod and Jacyln Elliott

19th- Young Fresh Fellows – Nelson Luxmoore and Erik Brosch

23rd- Scrambled Legs – Rebecca Brosch and Eden Thomas

32rd- Hazards on Skis – Zoe Larson and Arianna Morrone

17th Lost Columbians – Francesco Morrone and Cedar Cameron-Harding (Mixed Category)

Revelstoke has several athletes who will be arriving home wearing medals they received for top three finishes in their respective category races.

Alexandra Luxmoore

– Gold – Long distance mass start classic

– Silver – Skate pursuit

– Bronze – Short distance interval start classic

– Bronze – Mass start skate

Beth Granstom

– Silver -Skate pursuit

– Silver – Long distance mass start classic

Elizabeth Elliott

– Bronze – Skate sprint

Gina Cinelli

-Bronze – Long distance classic race

During their time in the nation’s capital the team had time to take in other meaningful activities besides skiing. They participated in La Soiree, a reception and awards ceremony in the impressive National Museum of History. They joined hundreds of other students in Ottawa at Parliament Hill (and to show solidarity with fellow students who were at City Hall in Revelstoke) in the Fridays for Future rally to demand more government action on climate change. Lastly, the skiers were invited by their member of parliament, Wayne Stetski, to watch Question Period in the House of Commons.

The National Championships brings an end to the racing season. The Revelstoke Nordic Race Team thanks the many people and local organizations that have contributed to making this another successful year.

