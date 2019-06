Acrobats competed in Port Moody May 31-June 2

The Revelstoke Acrobats trampoline gymnastics team brought home seven medals from the provincial tournament in Port Moody. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Acrobats trampoline gymnastics club sent 18 athletes to the provincial championship in Port Moody May 31-June 2.

There were 300 participants at the event and the Revelstoke team took home seven medals.

Sonia Rosenberger, Oskar Glowaki and Kenadie Stefura won gold medals. Will Harasym, Devyn Gale and Madeleine Hobgood won silver medals and Alyssa Bollefer won a bronze medal.

