Revelstoke gymnasts bring home medals from the Western Canada Championship

Last weekend six athletes from the Revelstoke Acrobats competed at the Western Canada Cup in Regina, Sask.

Kayln Gale competed in the double mini trampoline competition at the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships in Regina, Sask.

Charley Hill won gold in the double mini, Ruby Ryga won gold in tumbling and Jasmine Sproule finished third on trampoline.

This competition wraps up the season for the clubs provincial level athletes however Will Harasym and Isabella Mendonca will be competing at Nationals in Lethbridge, Alta. July 3-8.