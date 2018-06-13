(Submitted)Kayln Gale competed in the double mini trampoline competition at the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships in Regina, Sask. To submit a photo for photo of the week email editor@revelstoketimesreview.com or tag us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Revelstoke gymnasts bring home medals from the Western Canada Championship

Last weekend six athletes from the Revelstoke Acrobats competed at the Western Canada Cup in Regina, Sask.

  Jun. 13, 2018
Last weekend six athletes from the Revelstoke Acrobats competed at the Western Canada Cup in Regina, Sask.

Charley Hill won gold in the double mini, Ruby Ryga won gold in tumbling and Jasmine Sproule finished third on trampoline.

This competition wraps up the season for the clubs provincial level athletes however Will Harasym and Isabella Mendonca will be competing at Nationals in Lethbridge, Alta. July 3-8.

