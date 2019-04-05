Revelstoke Grizzlies win the league championship

Dynamiter season comes to an end, but can only be called a success

It was a must win game for the Kimberley Dynamiters on Thursday evening, as they faced the Revelstoke Grizzlies down three games to one.

Unfortunately, the Nitros were unable to get the win when they needed it, losing 4-1.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the KIJHL champions.

The Dynamiters posted the following statement after the game.

What an amazing season this year has been. Making it to yet another KIJHL finals series certainly did not disappoint our fans.

Players-you guys have been such a fun group of guys to watch. Thank your for keeping us entertained this year.

Coaching staff-the way you are able to take a group of guys and mould them into this amazing team is unbelievable. You have a great talent in bring them together as a team.

Board members-the time and effort you put in behind the scenes and during games ensuring the best for the boys and our organization is beyond appreciated. Solid rock for the foundations of the team.

Billet homes-we can’t express the gratitude we have with you guys opening your homes for our players, taking them in and letting them become part of your families for the season. One of the most important roles we need for our organization and you guys step up for it!

Sponsors-the help you give our organization in helping remove some of the financial burdens associated with running a hockey team is so crucial to our success. We cannot thank you enough for your contributions to the team!!

Volunteers-the large group of you(close to 100 over the year) that continue to give your time to help at our games and events we can not thank you enough! Definitely defines our community support.

Fans-The best fans in the KIJHL! The energy and support you give the team is unmatched anywhere. The cheering and chanting at games, the interactions around the community with the teams, you have no idea how much that helps our boys!