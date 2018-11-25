Revelstoke Grizzlies win one lose one last weekend

They are second in the KIJHL right now

The Grizzlies’ eight game winning streak came to an end on Friday night with a loss against the Kelowna Chiefs.

Kelowna pulled ahead at the end of the first period. Kaden Stewart scored, an unassisted, short handed goal, with 5:16 left on the clock. Less than two minutes later Devin Sutton, assisted by Brody Dale and Dylan Kent scored Kelowna’s second goal of the game on a power play.

There were nine penalties awarded in that first period. The Grizzlies managed to kill the first three, but couldn’t hold on when the Chiefs had a two man advantage at the end of the first.

Kelowna scored their third goal six and a half minutes into the second period–Ryan Stack assisted by Mathew Alcorn.

With twelve penalties awarded in the second period, the struggle continued.

Raymond Speerbrecker scored the Grizzlies’ first goal of the game on a power play, assisted by Josh Irvine and Tommy Bodtker.

The Chiefs answered back two minutes later with a goal by Stack, assisted by Kayson Gallant and Jordan Lowry.

The Grizzlies killed six penalties in the second.

Naude of the Chiefsscored the first goal in the third period, assisted by Kent.

With less than 14 minutes left on the clock, the Grizzlies had a two man advantage. Dylan Devers scored assisted by Ethan Schaeffer and Carter Anderson.

Trying for a comeback they scored two more goals before the end of the game. Another by Speerbrecker, assisted by Kaeden Patrick and Jon Vandermolen and a second by Nathan Bailler assisted by Vandermolen, with 5:25 left on the clock.

Though recovering from a 5-1 lead, the Grizzlies couldn’t find the next again to tie up the game.

Revelstoke goalie Noah Desouza saved 33 shots on net. Kelowna goalie Braeden Mitchell saved 31 shots on net.

The Grizzlies’ played the Summerland Steam for the first time this season the following evening.

Ryan Pereverzoff scored Revelstoke’s first goal of the game assisted by Patrick and Speerbrecker.

Summerland tied the game two minutes in to the second period with a goal from Mitchell Gove, assisted by Ethan Gover and Zack Cooper.

They pulled ahead less than three minutes later with a goal by Cory Loring, assisted by Tristan Hewitt and Linden Gove.

The Grizzlies tied the game with 11:26 left in the second–goal by Speerbrecker, assisted by Tommy Bodtker and Josh Irvine.

In the third period Rider McCallum, assisted by Speerbrecker scored, putting Revelstoke in the lead.

Bodtker scored, unassisted, one minute later.

One minute after that, Patrick scored, assisted by Speerbrecker and Bodtker, making the score 5-2 for Revelstoke.

Summerland landed another in the net before the end of the game, Cody Swan assisted by Cory Loring and Tyson Conroy, but couldn’t make a come back.

The Grizzlies’ goalie Liam McGarva saved 12 shots on goal and Jared Breitkreuz, for Summerland, saved 30 shots on goal.

At the moment the Grizzlies are second in the KIJHL behind the Chiefs, with 22 games played, 20 wins and two losses.

The Grizzlies’ next game is at home on Friday for their first game of the season against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.