Revelstoke Grizzlies win 11th straight game

A shoot and a miss at Saturday’s game between the Grizzlies and the 100 Mile House Wranglers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies won their 11th straight game last night at the Revelstoke forum in front of a crowd of 900 fans.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers scored the first goal of the evening more than half way through the first period, short handed.

This just happened. A record broken in Revy 11 wins in a row surpasses all previous team starts. pic.twitter.com/EX74yjTdBy — Revelstoke Grizzlies (@RevelstokeGriz1) October 21, 2018

The Grizzlies answered back with a short handed goal five minutes later by Kaeden Patrick assisted by Tommy Bodtker.

Halfway through the second period the Wranglers pulled ahead with a goal from Ryan McMann, assisted by Garrett Hilton. Three minutes later Bodtker scored the Grizzlies’ second goal, assisted by Flann and Patrick.

Seven minutes in to the third period the Grizzlies pulled ahead with a goal from Dylan Devers assisted by Cash Sawchyn and Ethan Rideout.

With 49 seconds on the clock the Grizzlies secured the win with an empty net goal by Ryan Bedard.

The Grizzlies successfully killed seven penalties but didn’t manage to put score during any of their nine powerplays.

The Wranglers’ goalie saved 51 shots on net and Liam McGarva, the goalie for the Grizzlies saved 26 shots.

This 11th straight win comes on the heals of a 6-2 win in Armstrong on Friday night against the Okanagan Knights.

Ethan Schaeffer scored goal number one and three for the Grizzlies. Kaeden Patrick scored goal number two and goal number four. Ryan Bedard scored goal five and six.

With this win under their belt, the Grizzlies sit first in the Doug Birks Division of the KIJHL with 22 points. They sit tied for third with the Kimberly Dynamiters in the league overall behind the Nelson Leafs with 26 points and the Kelowna Chiefs with 29 points.