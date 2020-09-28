Revelstoke Grizzlies needs homes for players

The hockey season is scheduled to start in November

The KIJHL is scheduled to start in November and the Revelstoke Grizzlies are still in need of places for players to stay. (Liam Harrap Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are seeking additional homes for their players to live in this season.

Billet families are paid to host the players, they are required to provide groceries and cook dinner for their players. In turn the players are required to keep their rooms tidy.

“Without billet homes, hockey in Revelstoke wouldn’t be possible,” said Ryan Parent, head coach for the Grizzlies. “It’s an opportunity to connect and impact a young person’s life in a positive way and enhance your life! The player truly becomes a part of your family.”

Gail Bernacki has accommodated a Grizzly for the last four years and is hosting another this season.

“I have had nothing but the greatest guys,” she said.

The players are committed to the team and the rules are strict.

“I’ve never had the slightest bit of trouble,” she said. “You’re not getting a young drunkard.”

Bernacki said it’s like having a grandson living in her home and she enjoys having them around.

Though it will be different this year as fans will not be allowed at the rink to watch games, Bernacki said bonding with other billet parents is an added bonus, like being part of another social group.

While Bernacki said she is concerned about COVID-19, the league has extremely strict rules to prevent the spread of the disease as it’s in the players’ best interest to follow the rules. If there is an outbreak they go into isolation and forfeit their games.

“I don’t anticipate there will be a problem,” she said.

The players staying with Bernacki are arriving Oct. 8, which is a little bit later than their usual arrival at the end of August. The season is set to start in November.

For more information or to sign up to host a player contact grizzlybillets@gmail.com.

