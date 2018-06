The Revelstoke Derailers skated their first bout of the season against Vernon's Farmers' Slaughters on Saturday evening at the Revelstoke Forum, winning 186-144.

(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)The Wheel Deal tries to push her way past the Farmer’s Slaughters blockers.

The Revelstoke Derailers skated their first bout of the season against Vernon’s Farmers’ Slaughters on Saturday evening at the Revelstoke Forum, winning 186-144.

The high intensity match featured some stone-wall blocks and some daring jammers dancing their way through the pack.

The next bout in Revelstoke is on July 7.