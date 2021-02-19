Revelstoke athletes return home from Finnish nordic skiing world championships

The competition was held between Feb. 8 and 14

Alexandra Luxmoore sets a speedy pace in the five km skate ski in the Finnish world championships early this month. (Submitted)

The three Revelstoke Nordic skiers are in quarantine at home after attending the World Championships in Finland.

“I’m really happy with my races. I pushed myself,” said Alexandra Luxmoore, competitor in the U20 category.

Almost one-third of the female skiers representing Canada at the Nordic Junior and U23 Cross Country World Ski Championships were from Revelstoke. The competition was held between Feb. 8 and 14.

Including Luxmoore, other Revelstoke competitors included Elizabeth Elliott and Beth Granstrom, both of which are in the U23 category.

Elliot was the lone Canadian to ski into the top-30 in the women’s U23 10 km skate-ski race. She placed 27th with a time of 30:24.3. Elliot also raced in the 1.1 km sprint and placed 50th.

Luxmoore came 50th in the five km race, 55th in the 1.1 km and 42nd in the 15 km.

Granstrom came 42nd in the 10 km.

Luxmoore said she had little expectations for the event and just gave it her best shot.

Due to the pandemic, national Nordic races in Canada have been canceled. For all three athletes, these were the first races of the season.

The World Championships are an important stepping stone to the Olympics. While travel for sport teams is prohibited by the provincial government, high performance athletes, such as the Revelstoke Nordic skiers, are excluded from the ban, but must still follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The three Revelstoke athletes are currently in the midst of a 14-day quarantine at home and were tested frequently before, during and after the Finnish competition.

“I’m actually enjoying the rest,” said Luxmoore.

She said hopefully there will be more races for this season, but it all depends on what happens with COVID-19. Regardless, Luxmoore said she aims to return to the World Championships next year.

“It was a lot of fun.”

