Revekstoke Football Club play first home game

The Revelstoke Rangers Football Club (FC) played their first home game of the season on Sunday (July 25) against Salmon Arm’s Hideaway Beer Badgers, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

“We were down to 10 men early on due to a red card. The score was 2-0 for them at one point but the boys were able to rally back,” said Collin Thomas, the coach and team captain of the Rangers.

This is the first season Thomas has been running the team, and it is the first team Revelstoke has had in over four years. The amateur league consists of eight teams from around the Okanagan, including teams in Salmon Arm, Vernon and Revelstoke.

Most of the teams came together while playing weekly drop-in soccer games and are made up of Revelstoke residents from around the world, including Englishmen, Canadians, a Moroccan, an Australian and an Irishman.

“We’ve been playing really well so far and keep getting better each game. I honestly believe we have a legitimate shot of winning the league at this point,” said Thomas.

Revelstoke FC has played five games so far, winning two and losing two, with one ending in a draw.

“The league requires us to commute to Salmon Arm for most games so it’s a big commitment for the players. But we’ve got a great group of guys who love to get out and play,” said Thomas.

Their next home game is on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 6:45 p.m. at Begbie View Elementary.

