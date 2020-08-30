Rest of the field no match for Nanoose golfer at B.C. championships

Shelly Stouffer of Nanoose Bay gets her ball out of a sand trap during action at the B.C. Golf senior women’s championships at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Aug. 26. (Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror)

A Nanoose Bay golfer teed off in senior competition for the first time and it was no contest.

Shelly Stouffer won the B.C. Golf senior women’s championship by 12 strokes this past week at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club.

Stouffer shot six over par at the 54-hole tourney, including a three-under 67 in the second round. A final round 76 on Thursday was enough to secure the championship, ahead of Diane McFarlane of Surrey and Sandra Turbide of Maple Ridge, who tied for second place.

Stouffer told B.C. Golf that even though she wasn’t leading after the first round, she knew that she typically gets better as tournaments go on. Heading into the final round, she knew that she would have to completely collapse to lose.

“It is different because there’s no one chasing you, really,” Stouffer said on B.C. Golf’s website. “It is a different mindset. I tried not think about it too much.”

Stouffer could have competed in any of three different divisions, but the 50-year-old opted for senior competition and the forward tees.

B.C. Golf, on its website, speculated that “there’s really no telling how many senior titles Stouffer could win in the years ahead.”

Another Nanoose Bay golfer, Joan Hinkey, won the event’s ‘B’ flight.

Nanaimo News Bulletin