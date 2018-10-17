Reino Run races through the Larch Hills on a brisk autumn morning

Runners enjoyed scenic views of the Shuswap while testing their endurance

Runners round a corner during the 2018 Reino Run through the Larch Hills on Sunday, Oct.14. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

The 2018 Reino Run raced through the Larch Hills on Sunday, Oct. 14, bringing out many runners to enjoy the chilly autumn air and the scenic views.

Two race distances were available, 2.5 km and 8.5 km, and runners were divided into several age categories for their race. Fastest times from each category are as follows:

Men’s 8.5 km

U16: Frankie Ayotte

16-19: Aidan Andrews

20-24: Zach Jackman

25-29: Mark Arendz

35-39: Ian McKechnie

40-44: Phil Hiom

45-49: Robin McKeever

50-54: Alex Seal

55-59: Chris Andrews

60-64: Mike McGrath

65-69: Roly Muller

80-plus: Guenter Naumann

Women’s 8.5 km

U16: Hazel Brooks

16-19: Natalie Wilkie

25-29: Emily Young

30-34: Heather Harker

35-39: Joanna Hamilton

40-44: Grace Hiom

45-49: Abbigail May

50-54: Tracy Moore

55-59: Tricia Martin

70-74: Karen Willies

Boys’ 2.5 km

U8: Gavin Haliburton-Holte

8-9: Tyce Mueller

10-11: Max Calkins

12-13: Eric Anderson

14-5: Milo Walker

16-plus: Brad Looper

Girls’ 2.5 km

U8: Emily Olineck

8-9: Reese Major

10-11: Jeremia Bucher

12-13: Ainslie Mueller

16-plus: Morgan Smith.

For a more detailed breakdown of the 2018 Reino Run results, visit www.zone4.ca.