Reino Run races through the Larch Hills on a brisk autumn morning

The 2018 Reino Run raced through the Larch Hills on Sunday, Oct. 14, bringing out many runners to enjoy the chilly autumn air and the scenic views.
Two race distances were available, 2.5 km and 8.5 km, and runners were divided into several age categories for their race. Fastest times from each category are as follows:
Men’s 8.5 km
U16: Frankie Ayotte
16-19: Aidan Andrews
20-24: Zach Jackman
25-29: Mark Arendz
35-39: Ian McKechnie
40-44: Phil Hiom
45-49: Robin McKeever
50-54: Alex Seal
55-59: Chris Andrews
60-64: Mike McGrath
65-69: Roly Muller
80-plus: Guenter Naumann
Women’s 8.5 km
U16: Hazel Brooks
16-19: Natalie Wilkie
25-29: Emily Young
30-34: Heather Harker
35-39: Joanna Hamilton
40-44: Grace Hiom
45-49: Abbigail May
50-54: Tracy Moore
55-59: Tricia Martin
70-74: Karen Willies
Boys’ 2.5 km
U8: Gavin Haliburton-Holte
8-9: Tyce Mueller
10-11: Max Calkins
12-13: Eric Anderson
14-5: Milo Walker
16-plus: Brad Looper
Girls’ 2.5 km
U8: Emily Olineck
8-9: Reese Major
10-11: Jeremia Bucher
12-13: Ainslie Mueller
16-plus: Morgan Smith.
For a more detailed breakdown of the 2018 Reino Run results, visit www.zone4.ca.