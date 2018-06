Burrard novice player Charlie Hoy gets a shot on the Coquitlam Adanac’s net during the Reign Storm tournament in Maple Ridge this past weekend. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Reigning

The Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association held the third annual Girls Reign Storm Tournament on the weekend, with 39 teams and 678 players from tyke to junior, B.C, to Sherwood Park, Alta.