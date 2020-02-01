Reid Wilson’s 4-point night leads Leafs past Rebels 7-2

Nelson four unanswered goals to blow out Castlegar

Reid Wilson had a four-point game as the Nelson Leafs hammered the Rebels 7-2 on Friday in Castlegar.

Wilson scored twice and added two assists while David Sanchez also scored twice for Nelson (25-12-6). Adam Diotte, Tyler Pisiak and Shawn Campbell added singles, while Tyler Badger chipped in with three assists.

Leafs goaltender Tenzin Mint got the start and finished with 23 saves.

Griffen Ryden and Cortez Favot replied for Castlegar (11-23-6). Ethan Lawczynski meanwhile allowed all seven goals on 41 shots.

The Leafs and Rebels meet again Saturday in Nelson.