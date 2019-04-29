Registration underway for Williams Lake men’s outdoor soccer season

The season typically features four to six teams and runs and begins May 21

Registration is now open for the Williams Lake Men’s Soccer League.

The season typically features four to six teams and runs from Tuesday, May 21 through to Thursday, Aug. 1.

The league welcomes all skill levels and cost for the season is $100.

Registration forms are available to pick up at Caribou Ski Source for Sports on First Avenue or Celtic Engineering at 250-304-383 Oliver Street (across from City Hall).

E-mail Kevin Woodward at kwoodward@gibraltarmine.com for more information.

Each team will play one or two games per week with a full season totaling approximately 18 games.

All games take place at the Esler Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and the occasional Thursday.

The regular season runs until mid-July which is then followed by two weeks of playoffs. The season ends with a year end awards banquet and playoff finals weekend in correlation with the Williams Lake Ladies Soccer League.

